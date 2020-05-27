UPDATE: Missing Paducah man with “liberty” tattoo found safe

UPDATE: 1:34 a.m, May 27:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ)- State Police say Austin Deboe has been found safe in Symsonia, Kentucky in Graves County about 40 minutes from Paducah.

5/27/20 1:30 a.m. – State Police are looking for a missing Paducah man with the word “liberty” tattooed down his left arm.

Troopers say 21-year-old Austin T. Deboe was last seen Thursday, May 21st.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’3″ and about 105 lbs.

Deboe could possibly be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with California license plate 8FJP799.

Call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 with any information.