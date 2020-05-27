Police seek tips in fatal shooting of 55-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting of a 55-year-old Lexington man Wednesday morning in an east Lexington neighborhood.

Lowell Anthony Johnson was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at about 10:30 a.m. from a gunshot wound, according to thw Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Lexington Police responded to a “shots fired” call outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive at about 9:30 a.m. and found Johnson had been shot, according to Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

Augusta Drive is off Eastland Parkway which is near the I-75/I-64 junction.

Detectives are asking the community for assistance in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.