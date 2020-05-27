Paris-Bourbon County YMCA plans phased reopening

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Paris-Bourbon County and Nicholas County YMCA will start a phased reopening June 1.

The facilities closed March 17 as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the state.

“The YMCA has served the communities for more than 106 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Andrew Beckett, CEO, Paris-Bourbon County YMCA. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

In preparation for reopening facilities, Paris-Bourbon/Nicholas County Y’s have been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, childcare, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Beckett.

According to Beckett, thefirst phase of reopening will include:

MEMBER AND STAFF EXPECTATIONS

Members must maintain minimum of 6 feet distance.

All staff and members will have a health check upon entering the facility.

All members and participants are required to sign a waiver prior to using the facility.

Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment (masks and gloves). Members and participants are highly encouraged to wear face masks/coverings as well when not working out.

Members must wash hands before and after working out with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or sanitize with a product containing 70% ethyl alcohol.

Members must disinfect equipment before and after use.

No guests or unattended minors will be permitted. Access will be limited to YMCA members only and nationwide membership reciprocity will not be available during YMCA Phase I Reopening.

FACILITY HOURS OF OPERATION

Paris-Bourbon County Y Reopening Phase Operating Hours

Monday-Friday-7 am-7 pm

7 am-9 am-Members

9 am-10 am-Safety Cleaning Break Closed

10 am-Noon-designated for Higher Risk Members Only (65+, Severe illnesses per CDC Guidelines).

Noon-1 pm-Safety Cleaning Break Closed

1-7 pm-Members

Saturday- 7 am-2 pm

7 am-8 am-Higher Risk Members Only

8 am – 8:30 am-Safety Cleaning Break Closed

8:30 am – 2 pm-Members

Sunday: Closed

WHAT MEMBERS CAN EXPECT FROM THE FACILITY

High touch areas will be disinfected regularly throughout the day

We will have controlled access to the facilities through one entrance.

Limited number of participants in the fitness areas at one time.

Staff will be posted at entrances to the fitness center, free weight room, and walking track to monitor occupancy requirements, machine cleaning, and social distancing.

Time will be limited to 30 minutes on all cardio equipment.

Only every other piece of fitness equipment will be used. Machines available will rotate weekly.

Group exercise classes will continue virtually through YMCA Phase I.

No Childwatch services are available during Phase I Reopening.

The pool is restricted to lap swim, with one swimmer per lane during the hours of 7-9 am & 3 pm-7 pm M-F; 7 am-2 pm Sat., with reservations. Lap lane reservations are made by calling the Y-(859) 987-1395 and will be limited to 30 & 60 minute options. Water Fitness classes with a six-foot radius between participants will be 10 am-11:30 am M, W, F only with a limited class capacity.

Indoor walking track is open but requires social distancing.

Gym Closed- We plan to continue our pandemic childcare in the gymnasium during Phase I Reopening.

Locker rooms will be open, but showers, sauna, steam room will not be available and remain closed in Phase I Reopening.

and remain closed in Phase I Reopening. Water fountains are not available, however no-touch water bottle fill stations are available. Please bring your own water bottle.

Coffee will not be available.

Increased signage posted throughout the building to encourage social distance, hand-washing and remind members to disinfect equipment.

Additional phases of reopening will include, childcare, youth sports & group exercise classes. More information about these phases will be made available on the Y’s website: www.parisbourbonymca.org as State guidelines are determined.