Diesel cleanup closes road in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A diesel-fuel cleanup temporarily is closing a road in Boyle County, according to the Boyle County Emergency Management Agency.

Alum Springs Road from 5775 Alum Springs Road to Pumpkin Run Road in the Wilsonville Community southwest of Danville is closed until about 3 p.m. to clean up the diesel spilled as a result of an accident during the holiday weekend, according to the Boyle County EMA Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route.