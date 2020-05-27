Cumberlands keeps tuition, room and board flat for upcoming year

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of the Cumberlands announced Tuesday that in-seat undergraduate tuition and room and board will remain the same for the upcoming academic year.

The school has one of the lowest tuition rates in Kentucky at $9,875 per year. The university is offering free textbooks for all in-seat undergraduate students this fall.

The school also recently announced that prospective students are no longer required to take the ACT or SAT to apply for admission. To begin the application process, click here.

University officials are currently making plans regarding summer orientation and preparing campus for students to return to class in the fall.