Baptist COVID-19 plasma study expanding, donors needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The COVID-19 plasma treatment study begun at Baptist Health Lexington this spring is moving to the next level.

COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Lexington now have access to a treatment program in a study led by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

- Advertisement -

The breakthrough convalescent plasma treatment allows current patients with severe COVID-19 to receive plasma from recovered patients.

The Mayo Clinic study is being spearheaded locally by Dr. Firas Badin, Dr. David Dougherty, and Dr. Mark Dougherty through the Baptist Health Clinical Research Center.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies believed to fight the COVID-19 virus that may help patients improve more quickly.

Related Article: State hospitals to fund Community Paramedicine program

Plasma donations are collected from recovered COVID-19 patients willing to support the study.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may qualify to donate plasma if they meet specific plasma and blood donation eligibility requirements:

• A COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a laboratory test

• Have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least 14-days or complete resolution of symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation without a confirmed negative COVID-19 lab test

• Are at least 18 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds (additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or older)

• Feel well, generally, even if being treated for a chronic condition

To donate, recovered COVID-19 patients are encouraged to visit www.kybloodcenter.org where information about plasma donation can be found on the homepage.

“Recovered COVID-19 patients have the opportunity to be part of a landmark study and help other patients beat COVID-19,” Badin said. “Their participation could save lives.”