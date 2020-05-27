ABC, NatGeo team up for live SpaceX astronaut launch coverage Wednesday

(ABC News) – History will be made May 27, 2020. SpaceX and NASA are scheduled to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will board the Falcon 9’s Crew Dragon Demo-2 spacecraft at Kennedy Space Center.

If successful, it will mark the first manned launch from the U.S. since 2011 and the first time a private rocket company is put into orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, if weather allows.

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence are expected to be on hand.

ABC News and National Geographic have teamed up to present a two-hour special of the mission beginning at 3 p.m. called Launch America: Mission to Space Live.

The ABC News Live team will include reporters Tom Llamas and Linsey Davis, transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, as well as correspondent Victor Oquendo reporting from Cape Canaveral.