Man charged with arson, wanton endangerment

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 53-year-old Monticello man is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and other crimes

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an investigation by deputies Travis Bell and Cody Neal into a car window being broken led to the arrest of Donald Slone.

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Bell responded to the Frazier community for a report of a car window being broken and a cooler of alcohol being stolen. During his investigation, the owner of the vehicle named Slone as a possible suspect, the sheriff said.

Bell spotted Slone at one point, but the man ran into the woods and escaped.

Monday, Deputy Cody Neal responded to a residence on Cedar Bluff Drive for a report of arson. Neal found the front porch of a home had been set on fire and fortunately the fire was put out before it spread to the rest of the home, the sheriff explained.

While on patrol, Neal spotted Slone and arrested him for third-degree criminal mischief in the car window incident, the sheriff said.

After lodging Slone in the Wayne County Detention Center, Neal continued his investigation into the arson in the Frazier community. He took evidence he recovered from the scene and after interviewing several witnesses, information led him to believe the two incidents were related and with the same suspect.

He then charged Slone with first-degree arson, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment because of people at the house, third-degree criminal trespassing, and for retaliating against a participant in a legal process, according to the sheriff.

According to jail records, no bond has been set as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.