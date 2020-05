LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Burger King caught fire Monday night in Lexington.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the fast food restaurant at 2217 Nicholasville Road around 9:30 p.m., smoke was coming from the roof above the kitchen area.

The cause is under investigation.

Employees say the restaurant will be closed until further notice due to the fire.

No one was hurt.