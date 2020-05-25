More steps towards reopening Kentucky happening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Today is the day, where all across the state, you can finally get a hair cut. You can also get a massage, a tan, tattoos, and your nails done.
It’s the next step towards reopening the economy in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has slowly continued to lift more restrictions while trying to keep everyone safe.
- Advertisement -
All public businesses will have to follow these CDC guidelines to continue protecting employees and customers….
- Maintain social distancing by keeping people 6 feet apart.
- Ensuring employees will practice good hygiene… including regular and thorough handwashing.
- Making sure employees who are sick, stay home.
- Regularly cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces that are frequently touched
The next step towards reopening Kentucky’s economy is happening on June 1st and that will include:
- Auctions
- Auto/dirt track racing
- Aquatic centers
- Bowling alleys
- Fishing tournaments
- Fitness centers
- Kentucky state park lodges
- Movie theaters
- Salato Wildlife Education Center