More steps towards reopening Kentucky happening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Today is the day, where all across the state, you can finally get a hair cut. You can also get a massage, a tan, tattoos, and your nails done.

It’s the next step towards reopening the economy in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has slowly continued to lift more restrictions while trying to keep everyone safe.

All public businesses will have to follow these CDC guidelines to continue protecting employees and customers….

  • Maintain social distancing by keeping people 6 feet apart.
  • Ensuring employees will practice good hygiene… including regular and thorough handwashing.
  • Making sure employees who are sick, stay home.
  • Regularly cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces that are frequently touched

The next step towards reopening Kentucky’s economy is happening on June 1st and that will include:

  • Auctions
  • Auto/dirt track racing
  • Aquatic centers
  • Bowling alleys
  • Fishing tournaments
  • Fitness centers
  • Kentucky state park lodges
  • Movie theaters
  • Salato Wildlife Education Center

