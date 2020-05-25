One dead, one on life support after shooting in Breathitt County

WAR CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Breathitt County’s sheriff made a gruesome discovery Monday morning in a home on Gross Fork Road in the War Creek community.

Sheriff John Hollan says he found 42-year old Sharon King dead in her bed from a shotgun blast to her face.

He says on the floor of the bedroom, he found her live-in boyfriend of ten years, 50-year old Bernard Banks, also suffering from a shotgun blast to the face.

Banks was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington where he is on life-support, according to the sheriff. The 12-gauge shotgun was recovered at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Through an investigation it was discovered Banks is suffering from stage 4 colon cancer and has been refusing medical treatment for the disease, according to the sheriff.