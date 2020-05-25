National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Memorial Day

By
Erica Bivens
-
0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Memorial Day services at national cemeteries across the country and in Kentucky will not have traditional observances on Monday.

Many have opted for a wreath-laying ceremony instead with the option to watch online.

- Advertisement -

Wreaths Across America and Camp Nelson National Cemetery are also calling on Americans to pause at 3 p.m. Memorial Day to reflect on those who have died in military service to the U.S.

The National Moment of Remembrance takes place each year on the national holiday.

You Might Also Like