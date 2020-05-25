National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Memorial Day services at national cemeteries across the country and in Kentucky will not have traditional observances on Monday.

Many have opted for a wreath-laying ceremony instead with the option to watch online.

- Advertisement -

Wreaths Across America and Camp Nelson National Cemetery are also calling on Americans to pause at 3 p.m. Memorial Day to reflect on those who have died in military service to the U.S.

The National Moment of Remembrance takes place each year on the national holiday.