KSP needs help identifying truck that hit Owensboro bridge, shutting it down

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding a truck that hit the Panther Creek Bridge in Owensboro damaging it badly enough it had to be shut down.

Troopers say a new photo shows the truck driving east on KY 56 before the KY 81 roundabout with an upright crane.

- Advertisement -

They’re asking anyone with a security camera on KY 56 and KY 81 to check for video of the truck on Monday, May 18, 2020 between the hours of 1 – 3 p.m. Images could help troopers identify the owner and/or operator.

Troopers say witnesses tell them the truck struck the bridge’s support pillars with an upright crane Monday, May 18, 2020 around 2:55 p.m.

You can contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312 with any information.