FBI still looking for suspects seven years after Bardstown officer was found shot and killed

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Monday marks seven years since Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed early in the morning. His killer or killers still have not been found.

Ellis had just finished his shift on May 25th 2013. He was traveling home when he stopped to move debris near ramp 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway.

- Advertisement -

That’s when Officer Ellis was shot and killed. A passing driver later found him. His killer was nowhere in sight.

Now, seven years later the case continues and as it does so do the memories.

Fellow officers shared their memories of their friend and colleague.

Related Article: One arrest in Bardstown shooting that left one person dead

Scrolling through the Bardstown Police Department’s Facebook page, one thing is evident. Officer Ellis made an impact on the lives of many as a husband and father of two, a member of his community, and a smiling face to many.

The FBI is asking for help. A $50,000 reward is on offer for tips that will lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of Officer Ellis’s killer.