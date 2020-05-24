Parents die in car crash after leaving son’s high school graduation

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Memorial Day weekend turned tragic when a mother and father from Ewing, Ky. were killed Saturday morning after leaving their son’s high school graduation in Fleming County.

The accident happened about 9 a.m. at the intersection of KY 11 and KY 599 near Flemingsburg, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Nancy Barnett, 53, and her husband, 56-year-old Lyndon Barnett, who was a passenger in her car, died from injuries in the accident. Nancy Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene and Lyndon Barnett died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was taken following the crash.

“Please join us in your thoughts and prayers for our Class of 2020 graduate, Dalton Barnett. There was a car accident involving his family shortly after his graduation ceremony. We have learned his mother, Nancy Barnett, and his father, Lyndon Barnett, both passed away as a result of the accident,” Fleming County High School Principal Stephanie Emmons wrote in a message to the school community.

“Dalton and his siblings are currently being treated at UK Medical Center. Please continue to uplift his family through your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Emmons continued.

Nancy Barnett was driving westbound on KY 599 in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when she turned left onto KY 11, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven north on KY 11 by 52-year-old Anthony Bailey, of Wellington, the KSP said.

Bailey, and a passenger, Nancy Bailey, were not injured, according to troopers.

Two other passengers in the Barnett car, 26-year-old Michael Barnett, and 18-year-old John Dalton Barnett, also were taken to the UK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Flemingsburg Police Department, Fleming County Sheriffs Department, Fleming County Fire and Rescue, Fleming County EMS and Fleming County Coroners Office.

This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.