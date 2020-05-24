Salons booked, excited and cautious ahead of Monday reopening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Most salons in the beauty industry are allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Monday, an exciting time salon owners are carefully preparing for.

While most people are excited for a hair cut or color, nails salons like Lavish Nails in Hamburg are also booked up.

There’s a lot of required guidelines from Governor Andy Beshear about reopening, but each salon can also implement its own rules and additional steps.

At Cha Cha’s hair salon and Rooter’s Nest barbershop in downtown Lexington you can expect two rounds of check ins, pre-sanitized capes in individual bags and towels to protect your face during your shampoo.

“The salon industry and the barber industry is a very clean industry to begin with. So that’s been on the up and up for us,” Mary Pool salon director at Cha Cha’s said.

The next part is trying to help the client feel comfortable and safe. Something Pool says they’ve been working weeks at.

“This week is going to be very interesting, we’re ready for it though,” she said.

Pool said the salon will also learn as they go and isn’t afraid to add more steps if need be.

“My goals for this week is just keeping everybody excited and positive because we know we’re really busy and we’re excited that we’re busy, but it’s going to be draining,” Pool said.

Especially for stylists wearing masks all day is an adjustment.

“Standing over your client with a hot blow dryer, it’s going to be hard, but it’s worth it,”

Posh Salon and Spa says it’s following similar steps to Cha Cha’s and feels the same, it’s excited to welcome back customers, but it’s important to implement steps to increase sanitation.

At Posh, it is adding 15 minutes to each appointment to allow extra time for cleaning in-between services.

Another type of salon opening Monday is nail salons.

Lavish Nails owner Yi Leam says his team is ready to welcome back its customers.

“We’re excited, we hope everyone is excited like us too. Hopefully everyone stays safe and protects one other because we are Team Kentucky,” Leam said.

At Lavish Nails there aren’t any walk-ins allowed and no waiting inside. But you will find nail techs in head-to-toe personal protective equipment and plastic shields at each station.

Something Leam says is the right thing to do to help his employees and his customers feel safe and at ease.

”I know this is a little uncomfortable for all the nail tech, but like we have to save one other, do what we have to do,” Leam said.