LPD: Man who wanted to commit ‘suicide by cop’ ends up in jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man who claimed he wanted to die by ‘suicide by cop’ ended up giving himself up peacefully and going to jail due to unrelated warrants.

Investigators say 23-year old Candido Lopez made the threat at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was called out, but police say Lopez gave himself up before the unit got involved.

Some people who live in the apartment complex were told to shelter-in-place or stay away from the building as a precaution until Lopez was taken into custody.

Investigators say Lopez was first taken to the hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries and then to jail.

Police say Lopez had outstanding warrants for Probation Violation and Failure to Appear. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center after being released from the hospital.