Dog rescued from waterfall in Menifee County

Menifee County, Ky. (WTVQ)- Search and rescue teams never know what they’ll be called out for.
Saturday, the Wolfe County Rescue Team had to help seven lost hikers in the Red River Gorge.
Sunday, it was a four-legged hiker in Menifee County.
The rescue team says it was dispatched to help a dog around 12:15 p.m.
Rescuers say the dog, an Irish Wolfhound named Elola, was stuck on a ledge in the middle of a waterfall after wandering from her home.
Rope technicians say Elola was tired, wet, scared and eager for help.
They fitted her with a special dog harness and raised her to safety where she was reunited with her family uninjured.
It doesn’t matter how many legs you have, Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is there to help. At approximately 12:15…
Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Sunday, May 24, 2020