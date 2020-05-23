Two protests in Frankfort Saturday, two different causes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two protests were held at the state capitol building on Saturday afternoon. Both protest called on Governor Andy Beshear, but for different causes.

One of the groups in Frankfort argued Beshear is targeting their constitutional rights by regulating protests during the pandemic. The four organizers even took the issue to court.

Thursday, a federal judge denied an injunction of the state’s mass gathering rule, and says the four protest organizers who brought the lawsuit forward haven’t suffered any harm from the rules in place.

Part of the ruling meant that protestors would still be allowed to protest, but while attempting to follow social distancing guidelines.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Tony Ramsek says Beshear should re-open the state now.

“I really would call on Andy Beshear to receive the rebukes from the federal courts, humble himself, and call the legislature back into session to help him govern this great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Ramsek said.

Similar to previous protests, speakers and politicians were in attendance.

The other protest at the capitol called on Beshear to provide better conditions to inmates in the state.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky has seen outbreaks at the Federal Medical Center and Green River Correctional Center.

Twyla Brothers says her husband is in Green River and he’s scared for his safety. She said Beshear needs to see the inmates in person.

“If he loves Kentuckians, and it’s about family, then he should pay attention to them and do better for them,” Brothers said.

Brothers said the group will continue protesting in Frankfort until they see better conditions for inmates.