Traffic stops two hours apart net drug arrests

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two traffic stops two hours a part late

Thursday night resulted in separate drug charges against two men.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Godbey, of Danville, was charged with meth and marijuana trafficking following a traffic stop by K9 Deputy Tanner Abbott and Deputy Braydon Hopper just before midnight on North 4th Street in Danville.

Deputies say they seized two clear bags containing marijuana and a set of digital scales were also found.

They pulled Godbey over for an improper turn signal, according to the department’s citations.

In a separate case two hours earlier, the deputies charged Walter

Roberts, of Danville, with trafficking in meth and possession of heroin following a traffic stop on Lexington Avenue in Danville.

Deputies say they found a white power substance believed to be fentanyl/heroin, a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and approximately $400 in cash in the car.

Walter Roberts of Danville was arrested and transported to the Boyle County Dentition Center.