Phyllis George’s visitation held at Kentucky Castle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The visitation for Phyllis George was held Saturday afternoon at the Kentucky Castle.

As the state’s former First Lady, a pioneer for women in sports broadcasting and a former Miss America, George is a Kentucky icon.

She died at 70 years old on March 14 at University of Kentucky Hospital due to complications with a blood disorder.

George’s children said visitors were asked to provide their own mask and to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Monday, a private funeral will be held at 3 p.m., but KET is scheduled to televise the funeral.