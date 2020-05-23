One day into Gorge opening, rescue team has work

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On just the second day of the opening

of the Red River Gorge area and others parts of the Daniel Boone National Forest, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team got its first call.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, the team received a 911 call for a group of seven hikers, including children, lost in the northern section of the Red River Gorge.

The team was able to get a set of coordinates from a mobile device — having the device and keeping it on often is critical for the team to be able to find lost or injured hikers — and a small team was dispatched in compliance with the team’s COVID19 protocols, according to its Facebook page.

The group was found approximately 2.5 miles from their vehicle and were prepared for the night they spent in the back country.

This area has a lot of blow down trees and other obstacles, making navigating difficult, the team posted.