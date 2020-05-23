One day into Gorge opening, rescue team has work

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
Children in rescued hiking party get into ambulance to be transported/Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On just the second day of the opening

Lost hikers don masks as part of the COVID-19 protocol/Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook

of the Red River Gorge area and others parts of the Daniel Boone National Forest, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team got its first call.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, the team received a 911 call for a group of seven hikers, including children, lost in the northern section of the Red River Gorge.

The team was able to get a set of coordinates from a mobile device — having the device and keeping it on often is critical for the team to be able to find lost or injured hikers — and a small team was dispatched in compliance with the team’s COVID19 protocols, according to its Facebook page.

Wearing PPE in a wilderness environment is challenging at best. Fog glasses and reduced breathing capacity make hiking a challenge/Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook

The group was found approximately 2.5 miles from their vehicle and were prepared for the night they spent in the back country.

This area has a lot of blow down trees and other obstacles, making navigating difficult, the team posted.

