Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman hosts tribute to graduating seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a one hour program Saturday night to honor high school seniors.

The Kentucky Department of Education says it’s called “Kentucky’s tribute to the class of 2020” and included thousands of photos of graduates throughout the commonwealth as well as commencement speeches.

Including a speech from Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear told graduates that this isn’t the first time we have faced adversity, referencing times of war and despite the coronavirus, there is hope and a brighter future ahead.

It originally aired on KET at 7 p.m., but a version is published on Youtube for people to watch again.