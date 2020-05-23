Gallatin County grads ‘race’ through graduation

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The innovations to put a unique end on what has been a once-in-a-lifetime school year for the class of 2020 continued Saturday.

Kentucky Speedway and Gallatin County High School partnered to give the Class of 2020 a Victory Lap around the 1.5 tri-oval track located in Sparta, KY. (Click here to watch video Gallatin County victory lap )

“Gallatin County Schools is honored to partner with the Kentucky Speedway. While there are many things that are beyond our control right now, Gallatin County Schools is committed to do everything we possibly can to ensure that our Class of 2020 graduates are acknowledged for their accomplishments,” Pirncipal Jon Jones said of sending of the Wildcat seniors with something special.

“Kentucky Speedway has assisted with this endeavor and offered our graduates a once in a life time experience that make their untraditional graduation unforgettable. Through the years, Kentucky Speedway has supported our school district and students in many ways. However, providing the Class of 2020 with a final lap around the track to symbolize their final year of high school is truly remarkable. Gallatin County Schools, along with the Kentucky Speedway, wish the Class of 2020 the very best as they race off toward their next adventure,” Jones said.

Gallatin High School is the only high school in the Gallatin County district.

“Kentucky Speedway was honored to bring the Gallatin County High School Class of 2020 together one final time,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway. “We are so proud to have celebrated our local seniors today by inviting them to take a victory lap and cross the finish line on their hometown track. It’s also befitting because our finish line is also our start line, and these graduates are now beginning a whole new chapter in their lives. We hope they stay on their desired track to see just how far they can go. From all of us at Kentucky Speedway – congratulations and best of luck.”