Elizabethtown murder suspect caught in Versailles

VERSAILLES, KY. (WTVQ) – Two Versailles Police officers played a key role in helping capture a Lexington man wanted in connection with two murders in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Taynandree Reed, 27, was arrested Thursday afternoon by Versailles police following a short foot pursuit after he walked out of the Kroger store in Versailles.

Versailles officer Jude Remilien recognized Reed at about 4:30 p.m. and he and fellow Officer Coleman Sparks ran him down when he tried to get away.

Reed is charged with fatally shooting Shawn Fox, 32, and Michael Buckner Thomas, 37, of Hopkinsville, inside of a vehicle on the afternoon of May 13. A woman was wounded.

In addition to murder, Reed also is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery for shooting the woman and allegedly stealing her purse, according to Elizabethtown Police.

Elizabethtown investigators named Reed as a suspect within 24 hours of the shooting and notified area law enforcement to be looking for him. The Versailles officers recognized Reed from that information.

Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham told The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown that Reed was known to live in several locations in addition to Lexington, including Versailles an northern Kentucky.

Denham said police still are investigating a motive or how Reed and the victims are linked.’

The shooting happened at the Ashley Pointe Apartments in the 600 block of Stewart Court. The woman was driving when their car stopped in a driveway in the 100 block of Patterson Street, Elizabethtown Police said at the time. Police think the woman may have pulled into the driveway to get help.

Fox and Thomas were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to University Hospital in Louisville and has since been released, police said.