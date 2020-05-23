100-mile yard sale changes route, moves to October

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 9th Annual U.S. Highway 25 Yard Sale will reschedule its event to Oct. 2-3, 2020.

The event will also have a route change, as Grant County in Northern Kentucky will not officially participate.

- Advertisement -

The date change was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event this year will last only two rather than the usual 3 days. The route is about 100 miles long along Highway 25 from Georgetown to Corbin through Richmond, Berea, Mt. Vernon, and Livingston.

The route is not including Lexington and Fayette County this year.

Traditionally, hundreds of vendors will exhibit their wares, food trucks abound and local individuals, clubs and teams will earn dollars while making some much needed room in the closets and garages.

The event also boasts a new Facebook page, “New US 25 Yard Sale—2020” and web page at us25yardsale.com. For information, contact Randy Coffey at 859-779-3005.