Write a letter to area Veterans this Memorial Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the holiday is a reminder to honor U.S. military men and women we’ve lost while protecting our country.

The Lexington VA Health Care System shared a picture reminding people it’s also a chance to honor area Veterans. The post says, “Sometimes, words matter most. Thank you to a special group of young people for writing letters to our Veterans, and Veterans in our community.”

A group, Project Brightening Hearts, is encouraging young people in particular to write letters to area Veterans.

If you would like to take part, letters can be sent to:

Project Brightening Hearts

P.O. Box 1672

Versailles, KY 40383