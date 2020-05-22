Voters can now request absentee ballot for primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky voters can now request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election.

Any registered voter in the state can vote absentee because of the pandemic. You must go online to request the ballot.

Post cards will be sent to voters about the option, after the portal goes online.

Governor Andy Beshear addressed the change, “The absentee ballot will be the safest way to vote here in June and we want people to vote. I believe in people voting and we’ve got to make sure that we get it done.”

According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, there are four ways to vote in the primary election. Voters can mail-in an absentee ballot, drop off an absentee ballot to a secure county election site, vote early in-person by absentee ballot or vote in-person on election day.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 26. You can read more HERE.