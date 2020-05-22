Traffic stop nets drug trafficking arrest

DANVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) — A 40-year-old Crab Orchard man was charged with trafficking in meth after he tried unsuccessfully to toss the evidence.

According to Danville Police, Derrick French was charged early Friday morning when Danville officer Brandon Jewell stopped a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot for traffic violations.

As the car was coming to a stop, a passenger tossed something from the window. When other officers arrived, they recovered a clear plastic baggy with a white crystal-like substance inside, suspected to be methamphetamine, police said.

French, who was the front passenger, was charged with second offense trafficking as well as tampering with evidence.