Summer is finally here…

Overview: Summer is finally getting here as for the next seven days, we’ll see above normal temperatures with a daily afternoon chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Few showers, lows around 60

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the lower 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Monday: : Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

