Summer is finally here…

Overview: Summer is finally getting here as for the next seven days, we’ll see above normal temperatures with a daily afternoon chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight: Few showers, lows around 60
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the lower 80s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s
Monday: : Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s
AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
gzabrecky@wtvq.com