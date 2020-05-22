Restaurants opening today; Will look much different than ever before

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting today, for the first time in more than two months, restaurants in Kentucky are going to be able to welcome back customers into their establishments.

It will look much different than what we’re used to when we visit these restaurants, there are still restrictions involved such as social distancing requirements that will force restaurants to limit the number of customers.

- Advertisement -

Governor Andy Beshear wanted to kick memorial day weekend off right but also remain safe while doing so.

“If we remember we gotta wash our hands, we shouldn’t be touching each other. If you remember when you’re in close proximity to wear your mask and don’t touch your face and if you remember to keep that six feet apart even when you’ve got people together, your gathering will be safer. None of us want the first time we are allowed to be together, to be a time when we spread the virus,” Governor Beshear said.

Owner of J. Renders Southern Table and Bar, Gwyn Everly says they’ve measured out space for their patio area to socially distance tables.

She says that she’s ready for a great weekend and for people to come to hang out and feel a bit normal.

“I feel like we’re opening again. I feel like we’re going through all of those first things to get the finishing touches on everything so that we’re ready to serve the guests,” Everly said.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has provided guidance for restaurants and their employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they begin to reopen:

-You should still be six feet apart at all times.

-Cloth masks are recommended if social distancing is hard to maintain.

-The FDA says gloves are not to be used as a substitute for handwashing.

-And restaurants have been recommended to use disposable items, like menus, utensils, and even condiments.