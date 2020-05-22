Police need help with info on thefts, robbery, credit card fraud, mail theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying suspects in several different crimes.

The crimes range from credit card fraud to mail theft to more violent crimes like robbery and wanton endangerment.

The man in the photo at right was seen concealing items at a local store. When he was stopped by loss prevention employees, the suspect became combative and pushed two of the employees. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of merchandise, still hidden in his backpack.

Offense: Theft by Unlawful Taking

The man in the picture at right is wanted

for questioning in connection with thefts. According to police, he was seen selling tools from a shopping cart the morning after tools and other items were reported stolen from multiple vehicles in the area.

Both men pictured at the right used a credit card that had been stolen from a vehicle.

Offense: Wanton Endangerment

During a verbal altercation, the man pictured at right pointed a firearm at the victim.

More information on these and other crimes is available at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/lexidme.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes can call (859) 258-3600 to speak directly with an officer, or submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.