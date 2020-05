DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police need help identifying a theft suspect who didn’t think to put on his mask until after he got into a store.

The person in these photos is wanted in connection with some thefts from Walmart in Danville.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should call (859) 238-1220 and ask for the on-duty supervisor. Information also can be sent to tips@danvilleky.gov.