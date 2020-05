LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- One person is in the hospital, after being hit by a car Thursday night.

It happened just before 10 P.M. on Georgetown St. at Lindberg Dr.

Police say the victim was crossing the road, when a driver turned on Lindberg, didn’t see the person walking, and hit them.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed, right now.