Landslides close some Red River Gorse Trails: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – While many parts of the Red River Gorge and Daniel Boone National Forest are open to hikers and visitors this holiday weekend, Mother Nature is not fully cooperating.

According to the Park Service, WHITTLETON BRANCH TRAIL IN RED RIVER GORGE is IMPASSIBLE. Recent heavy rains have caused a landslide on the Whittleton Branch Trail, Number 216. This is also the Sheltowee Trace Trail, Number 100.

Travel is not recommended, rangers warn.

Please consider the Covid-19 situation and the limited search and rescue resources currently available, rangers said.

“Be aware that there may be other trails with damage and trees down from recent storms. The U.S. Forest Service is working with partners to make repairs and restore access as quickly as possible,” rangers advise.

Check the park service Facebook page or web site at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf for updates and to see areas that might be closed and what is open.