The “key” to success, Frederick Douglass star trying to live up to the hype.

LEXINGTON,KY (WTVQ) – As a freshman Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dane Key finished the 2018 season with only 46 yards receiving and two touchdowns. His breakout year would come in 2019. Key would account for nearly 40 percent of the Bronco’s pass offense reeling in 33 catches for 545 yards and 8 touchdowns in Douglass’ run-heavy offense. For Key, he says that breakout was a long time coming.

“It was really nice to see it all starting to pay off,” Key said. “Everything I worked for was starting to come what I feel like I’ve been earning.”

Another way to break out even more? Make the SportsCenter Top Ten and Key did that with an insane catch against Scott County.

“I woke up the next morning with my phone blowing up and just everything going on. I was just shocked actually, it surprised me.”

Add all that up and you won’t be surprised Key is the state’s number one ranked recruit for 2022 and that motivates him even more.

“Oh, it drives me everyday to just to look up to be that #1 player and just I can’t let anybody pass me. I gotta stay there.”

Key is also driven by his family. Dane’s father Donte is on the Douglass coaching staff, but the former Cat also had the game-sealing interception for Kentucky against U of L when the Governor’s Cup resumed in 1994. His brother Devon is a junior All-Conference USA Honorable Mention defensive back for Western Kentucky.

“I just want to get to where they were and hopefully just get to where they were one day and hopefully and play college ball and be just like them one day and play at that next level.”

Douglass’ roster takes skill to another level. Key played last year with Devin Neal who’s headed to Baylor and this year he teams back up with Kentucky commit Dekel Crowdus. Even with the stars, Douglass head coach Nate McPeek says Key knows be a part of the team.

“You can’t win and be successful if those guys don’t buy into the team concept. So all the guys including Dane have to sacrifice in some point in time to whatever we have to do to win the game.”

Key will only be a junior next season so he still has time to get better and he knows where to go to make that happen.

“It all starts in the weight room. That’s what’s going to make me a better player so I gotta in there. Start to get bigger and faster…it’s all coming from the weight room.”