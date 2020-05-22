NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week is National EMS Week. As part of that, Galls 911 Hero recognizes Jessamine County EMS.

All of the men and women who make up Jessamine County EMS are hard working, dedicated professionals who care about their community and the people they help.

“They simply want to be the best at what they do. It is motivating just being around them,” said Floyd Miracle, Jessamine County EMS Clinical Manager.

“I don’t know what it is that makes someone want to be in EMS, but I think that they have to have a fierce drive to help their community,” Miracle said.

The Jessamine County EMS does just that.

“Our crews don’t do it to get recognition, they do it just because they thoroughly enjoy taking care of patients. They enjoy the medicine. They like being clinicians,” said Miracle.

Each member of the staff goes above and beyond. They are available 365-days a year. They put their personal lives on-hold every three days as they provide 24-hour care for the community.

It is often a thankless job and that’s just one reason why Jessamine County EMS workers are so special.

In most cases, the EMS workers are the first on-scene. They are the first life-line for someone in danger of losing their life. It’s a taxing job physically and maybe even more so mentally.

“Run on one very difficult call with a patient and never fully get time to process that and sometimes they never fully come to closure on that one patient. So, EMS professionals are at increased risk for PTSD, for suicide,” said Miracle.

ABC 36 and Galls thank all of the frontline workers for their hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

