UK’s Vick named SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky Softball player Bailey Vick was crowned the 2020 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league coaches announced Thursday.

This marks the third-straight season Kentucky has won the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, as shortstop Katie Reed won the award in back-to-back seasons for 2018 and 2019.

- Advertisement -

Vick is Kentucky third different winner of the prize, with Meagan Aull winning back in 2011.

Vick finished the season with the second-highest batting average in NCAA softball, at .556 with career-best numbers across the board. She announced earlier this month she would be ending her softball career after having already accepted a job in her professional finance career.

The senior from Paducah, Ky., earned her degree two weeks ago in accounting with a 3.9 grade point average from one of the best business colleges in the country.

Related Article: High school softball field named in honor of groundskeeper

The SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year is the only postseason award the league office will be handing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation prematurely cutting the season short.

The 13 league coaches voted on the winner. The league office will also be naming the SEC Community Service Team on a later date.