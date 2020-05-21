Two-car crash kills one, injures five others, including two children

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed and five injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash in Russell County on the Russell-Casey County line.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Janson Sallee, of Liberty, Ky., was killed when the truck in which he was a passenger crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

The driver of the car he was in and a husband, wife and their two children in another vehicle were injured, according to the KSP.

Troopers said that at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 27-year-old Haiden Cain of Russell Springs, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet pickup northbound on U.S. 127 when he crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2007 Cadillac driven by 43-year-old Darrell McClure of Dunnville, Ky.

McClure and front seat passenger, 33-year-old Megan McClure, along with Cain were airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital and later released.

Sallee, who was in Cain’s truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in the McClure vehicle were treated and released from the Russell County Hospital.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan. Sullivan was assisted at the scene by Russell and Casey County EMS, Russell County Sheriffs Department, Jamestown Fire Department and The Russell County Coroners office.