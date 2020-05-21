Shooter ‘neutralized’ at Corpus Christi naval base

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. (ABC/WTVQ) – gun battle at the north gate of the Naval Air Station at Corpus Christi, Texas has left an apparent shooter dead and one security personnel injured.

The FBI is investigating a Thursday incident at naval air station, after a Navy security team there killed an “Arab male” in a shoot out, officials told media outlets.

In amateur video of the shooting published by KIII 3 News, about two dozen shots of small-arms fire can be heard around the North Gate of the air station. According to a 911 call released Thursday, Corpus Christi law enforcement was alerted to an active shooter on base at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi during the morning commute. Based on video released, cars were lined up waiting to enter the base through the base’s North Gate when the shooting occurred. - Advertisement - Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is home to the four squadrons of Training Air Wing Four, which uses Truax Field on base and outlying airfields. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and foreign student pilots train at the base. Naval Air Station Corpus Christi also houses the Corpus Christi Army Depot which serves as the primary maintenance depot for Department of Defense rotary-wing aircraft. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service also operates from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. The shooting comes days after the Attorney General William Barr linked the NAS Pensacola, Fla., shooter that killed three sailors in December to terror organization Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). Two iPhones belonging to Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Ahmed Mohammed Alshamrani, a foreign military student assigned to the base, contained messages that the FBI say linked him to AQAP. Barr called the December shooting an, “act of terrorism.” Last year the NSF fatally shot Daniel King after he drove a stolen sport utility vehicle onto the base through an exit, according to KRIS 6 News in Corpus Christi.

ORIGINAL STORY

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. (ABC/WTVQ) – A shooter has been “neutralized” and a member of the Naval Security Forces has been injured during an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas.

“All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene,” the Navy said in a statement. “NCIS is en route, and state and local law enforcement are on scene.”

The FBI also responded to the incident and is assisting in the investigation, according to a spokeswoman for the bureau’s field office in Houston.

Naval Security Forces responded to reports of an active shooter around 6:15 a.m. CT, according to the Navy’s statement.