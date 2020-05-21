Sayre sets ‘drive-through’ recognition, in-person senior graduation in July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Sayre School, downtown Lexington’s only private, independent, college preparatory school, will hold a drive-through eighth-grade recognition ceremony Friday afternoon, May 22.

Then, it will hold an in-person graduation for the Class of 2020 on Thursday, July 23 with a July 25 rain date. That 8 p.m. event will be at the Sayre Athletic Complex at 300 Canebrake Drive in Lexington.

- Advertisement -

The drive-through eighth-grade ceremony from the Lower School Parking Lot to Front Circle starts at 2 p.m. Friday. According to the school, Friday’s event will happen:

After viewing the virtual ceremony, students will take a short break and then drive to school for a 1:30 arrival in the Lower School parking lot (Pleasant Stone St).

Students will come in Special Program Dress – this is a big event and pictures will be taken!

Masks are required. Cloth masks are acceptable.

Per the KDE, “No one should come to a graduation event if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever or cough.”

Families will park in the assigned spaces in the Lower School parking spot

Families can decorate their car and have some fun!

At 2:00, the school will signal for the first car to begin to move. Car #1 will pull up to the Lower School parking lot exit. The car (and each subsequent car) will turn right onto Pleasant Stone St., pull up to the stop sign, then safely turn right onto N. Limestone St. Cars will then turn right into the Front Circle of Sayre School.

Teachers will be present, waving and cheering, wearing masks, and social distancing.

We will direct cars into the Front Circle.

There will be three stopping points:

° 1st, student picks up their Certificate of Completion from the table. Only the student may hop out to pick up the envelope. The 8th grader will sit on the passenger side of the car.

° 2nd, stop at the top of the Front Circle for student to wave at their teachers from the car! Teachers will be masked and 6 ft. apart.

° 3rd, stop at the designated third spot and student walks to the steps of the Middle School to get their picture taken. The location for a photo will be marked with an X in yellow duct tape. Only the 8th grader may exit the car.

The school has reminded parents to abide by social distancing with vehicles staying at least 6 feet apart and contain no more than a single family that lives together.”

While waiting in the parking lot, “no one should leave the car and no one should pass anything between cars. Students and families could arrive and remain seated in cars, allowing for minimal physical engagement,” the school said.

Graduation for the Class of 2020 will take place at the Sayre Athletic Complex. According to the current plan, the school will set up on the main playing field with pods of six chairs per family, placed 8-10 feet apart.

Sayre will hold a traditional graduation using the speaker system to hear valedictorian and salutatorian addresses as well as the charge to the senior class from English teacher Tony Thompson.

For the awarding of diplomas, seniors and their parents/guardians will come to the stage and a parent/guardian will give their senior’s diploma to them followed by a group photograph.