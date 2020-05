LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- High water and mudslides from flooding this week still has some roads closed.

The Transportation Cabinet says in Lee County a large mudslide has forced the closure of Proctor Road near the South Fork of the Kentucky Bridge.

The cabinet says it doesn’t know how long the road will stay closed or when crews can start cleanup up because mud and trees continue to slide off the hillside.