Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger says one of his deputies has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is reportedly asymptomatic.

Folger says KSP, Stanford Police, and Hustonville Police are helping respond to calls.

Folger wrote on Facebook Thursday night:

“Hey guys, just wanted to let you know that 1 of the Deputies has tested positive for COV-19. They are asymptomatic. Your County is still being patrolled and calls are still being answered. KSP, Stanford City, Hustonville Police along with surrounding counties are helping us out. In a emergency call 911. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers. Please share. Thanks, Curt.”