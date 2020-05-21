Judge takes protest injunction under advisement (read documents)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal judge took under advisement a request for a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s order against mass gatherings and allowing protests Saturday on the state Capitol grounds.

U.S. District Judge Greg Von Tatenhove said he will rule quickly.

- Advertisement -

He heard arguments Thursday during a hearing with attorneys for four men who say their Constitutional rights are being targeted by the order and attorneys for Beshear and two state administrators who also were named in the lawsuit filed last week.

Lawyers on the staff of Attorney General Daniel Cameron also were present. Cameron has joined the lawsuit in support of the protesters.

Click here to read the briefs from both sides in the case: ramsek protest brief ramsek response to governor ramsek state response