Hard hit nursing home records first COVID-19 death in two weeks

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nursing home in Jackson County that has been battling a coronavirus outbreak, recorded its 13th resident death, but it’s the first in more than two weeks, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Officials say the most recent victim at Jackson Manor nursing home in Annville was a 93-year old woman.

- Advertisement -

The facility’s owner, Signature HealthCARE reports a number of residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered as widespread testing, cleaning and safety precautions continue at the home.