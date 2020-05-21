Covid-19 case confirmed at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the second week since restarting production, a worker for an outside vendor at the Toyota plant in Georgetown has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the plant to ramp up already strict health and safety guidelines.

The worker hasn’t been at the plant since May 14 an will remain in isolation. The company said it is working with local, state and federal health officials to meet all appropriate protocols, said plant spokesperson Rick Hesterberg.

Hesterberg said the plant will continue to operate.

The case is the first at the plant, despite the fact it employs some 10,000 people.

Citing the coronavirus and sagging demand, Toyota, like most auto makers, shut down the Georgetown plant March 19 and delayed restarting three times.

It had planned to restart May 4 but set that back to May 11 because of supply-chain issues.

As part of the re-start, the company imposed strict health and safety guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease, including having all employees wear masks and gloves, social distancing and daily temperature screenings.

“The affected employee will remain in self isolation, and will not return to work until cleared by a physician,” Hesterberg told WTVQ ABC 36 News. “The health and safety of our team members, business partners and community are a top priority. We are working with state and local health officials on this issue and will continue to follow their guidance on all proper protocols.”