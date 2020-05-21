County considers closing popular trails at Lockogee Rock

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fall from a popular hiking and climbing spot near Morehead has Rowan County officials again taking to federal parks about closing off Lockogee Rock.

According to the Rowan News, the Rowan County Fiscal Court and Judge Executive Harry Clark brought up options during the board’s meeting this week.

That came after a man fell 40 feet last week and suffered serious injuries, according to the newspaper.

Clark said he had spoken with Cumberland District Forest Ranger Jon Kazmierski following the accident, and Kazmierski had broached the subject of closing the entire length of the road and turning it into a bike/pedestrian trail, the newspaper said.