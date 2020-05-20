Workers and shoppers excited to visit non-essential retail stores again

Wendesday was a big day for the reopening of Kentucky's economy. Non-essential retail stores were allowed to open their doors once again to the excitment of workers and shoppers.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Wendesday was a big day for the reopening of Kentucky’s economy. Non-essential retail stores were allowed to open their doors once again to the excitment of workers and shoppers.

Over at Joseph-Beth’s Booksellers, the doors were open, disco was playing and books were flying off the shelves.

“I keep using the word excited, but we’re very pleased to be back. We’re doing very well and sold one of our biggest pieces today, so it’s been lovely,” said Sarah Hewlett, assistand general manager.

The store has been working for weeks to get to make sure customers and workers are safe inside the store.

“It’s been nice. It’s been not easy, but it’s been doable,” said Hewlett.

The difficult transition is expected to get easier. A little more than half of their workers have returned.

The store plans to bring back more as sales rise. Sales have actually increased in some areas during shutdown through online shopping and curb-side pick-up.

“We have added a way better website to where people can order books. Even if their not fulfilled here, they help our company,” said Hewlett.

As busy as Wednesday has been, Friday could be even busier for the store,as its bistro will also open up.

“Joseph-Beth has been here since 1986 in Lexington,” said Hewlett. “It’s a community spot, so it’s been lovely to hear the feedback from customers about how excited they are to come back.”