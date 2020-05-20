Two Signature facilities show no coronavirus cases

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the state works with long-term care facilities to test patients and staff as part of the broader effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, two facilities owned by Signature Healthcare have not patients or staff who have tested positive.

Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, and Summerfield Rehab and Wellness in Louisville have zero positive residents and zero positive staff, the company said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Neither facility has ever had a COVID-19 positive case, the Louisville-based company noted.

Another Signature HealthCARE of Kentucky facility that currently has not had any positive cases and remains negative includes, Signature HealthCARE of Mayfair Manor in Lexington.

A handful of test results for the facility are still pending after the first round of facility-wide testing, but “we are hopeful as the majority of tests have already come in are all negative,” the company said.

“You always hope and pray for the best when it comes to facility-wide testing for this virus because you just never know,” said Cindi Simpson, regional vice president of Signature HealthCARE at Lee County. “But it’s a critical need to protect our residents, staff and our facility as a whole.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy as we all get through this

unprecedented era of COVID-19. Our staff are true healthcare heroes!”

Signature facilities in Winchester — Fountain Circle — and Annville — Jackson Manor — both were hit hard bu the virus. That’s especially true of Jackson Manor, where more than 50 patients and staff tested positive during a month-long stretch and a number of patients died.

The outbreak just began in the last two weeks at Fountain Circle.