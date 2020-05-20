Soldiers to be honored on return from work in New York

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (101st Airborne Public Affairs/WTVQ) – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a traditional welcome home event May 21 for soldiers recently returned from New York City, where they were part of the nation’s response in the fight against COVID.

The event will take place 11 a.m. on the division’s parade field at Fort Campbell, and will be live-streamed on the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/101st/.

About 200 soldiers will be recognized and welcomed home.

The soldiers are assigned to the 531st Hospital Center, headquartered at Fort Campbell. They previously deployed March 26 to New York City, and redeployed May 12 to Fort Campbell.

The service members worked in the Javits New York Medical Station, where they cared for more than 1,000 patients during their deployment. The 531st Hospital Center provides a wide array of medical capabilities, including emergency medicine and surgical capability.

Since their redeployment, they have undergone a precautionary quarantine on the installation to ensure their safety and the safety of their Families and the community.

Officials planning the ceremony have integrated social distancing and safety best practices into the event out of an abundance of caution for all members participating and attending.